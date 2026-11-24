Police investigating after home, several vehicles struck by gunfire in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a home and several vehicles were struck by gunfire in Dayton over the weekend.

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Just before 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Princeton Avenue on a report of shots fired, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

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Officers recovered multiple items they say held evidentiary value.

Five vehicles and one home were struck by gunfire, according to Dayton police.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Strategic Response Unit.

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