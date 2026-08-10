Police investigating after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound, multiple cars hit by gunfire

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound, and multiple cars were struck by gunfire over the weekend.

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Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dayton police officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital after a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Dayton Police Lt. Eric Sheldon.

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A 22-year-old male was in life-threatening condition at the hospital. Police learned the victim had been transported from the 1500 block of Watson Street.

Around the same time the man arrived at the hospital, officers responded to two separate shots fired calls.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Melba Street on a suspicious person call.

Upon arrival, officers located a Camaro with bullet holes. It was later determined the Camaro was a stolen vehicle.

Additional officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Nancy Ave on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located multiple vehicles struck by gunfire.

While investigating the scene, officers located a stolen Hyundai from an outside jurisdiction.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

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