Police investigating after person shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a shooting after a person showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
The call came into Kettering Health Dayton Hospital just before 6 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman seriously hurt after being hit by pickup truck
- Local non-profit to offer alternative response to runaway calls
- Woman learns punishment for robbing elderly woman, throwing chemical on her
The Trotwood Police Department is currently investigating where the shooting took place, according to the dispatcher.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and what led up to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group