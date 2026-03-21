Police investigating after person shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

FILE PHOTO: Police have released video of who they are calling a person of interest in the death of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating a shooting after a person showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The call came into Kettering Health Dayton Hospital just before 6 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The Trotwood Police Department is currently investigating where the shooting took place, according to the dispatcher.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the victim and what led up to the shooting.

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