Police investigating after person shows up at local hospital after reported stabbing

DAYTON — Police are investigating after one person showed up at a local hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Sunday morning.

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Around 2:20 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Rosemont Blvd on reports of a stabbing, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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At least one person showed up at a local hospital with a cut on their hand, according to the sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We are working to learn if anyone is in custody and what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story.

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