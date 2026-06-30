Police investigating after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting after someone walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday morning.
Dayton Police officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital just after midnight on a report of someone with a gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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No additional information was readily available.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition the victim is in and the location where the shooting took place.
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