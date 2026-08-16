Police investigating after person walks into hospital with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Dayton Police Officers are investigating a shooting after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The person walked into Miami Valley Hospital around 2:25 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that officers believe that the shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Third Street.
News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the shooting and the condition the victim is in.
We will continue to follow this story.
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