Police investigating after person walks into local hospital with gunshot wound

Police are investigating after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

Police investigating after person walks into local hospital with gunshot wound

TROTWOOD — Police are investigating after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

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Around 5:08 a.m. on Sunday, Trotwood Police officers were notified of an individual who arrived at Kettering Health Dayton suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

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Police said that the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The victim told police that the shooting occurred in the area of State Route 49 and Hoover Avenue.

Investigators have not yet independently confirmed the location of the shooting, according to police.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Trotwood Police Department.

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