Police investigating after reported shooting in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Centerville on Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10:51 a.m., police officers responded to the 260 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Centerville Police and Fire dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 hospitalized after car crashes into sinkhole in Beavercreek
- Local deputy retires after 35 years of service
- Todd Blanche is narrowly confirmed as Trump’s attorney general in an overnight Senate vote
According to Centerville Police, one person was taken to a local hospital.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]