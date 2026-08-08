Police investigating after reported shooting in Centerville

Police investigating after reported shooting in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — Police are investigating after a reported shooting in Centerville on Saturday morning.

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Around 10:51 a.m., police officers responded to the 260 block of North Main Street on reports of a shooting, according to a Centerville Police and Fire dispatcher.

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According to Centerville Police, one person was taken to a local hospital.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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