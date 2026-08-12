UPDATE: At least 1 dead after reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — At least 1 person is dead after a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday.

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Officers were dispatched just after noon to the 4100 block of Sylvan Drive on reports of a shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were requested to respond to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story.

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