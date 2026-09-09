Police investigating after several stolen vehicles involved in pursuit; 1 in custody

Police investigating after several stolen vehicles involved in pursuit; 1 in custody

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after several stolen vehicles were involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

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Around 1:34 a.m., a Huber Heights Police Division (HHPD) officer observed two Hyundais and a Kia leaving the area of Mount Hood and Taylorsville, where a Hyundai had just been stolen.

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The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the three vehicles, which ultimately fled from him onto westbound Interstate 70, then southbound Interstate 75, according to police.

As the pursuit neared the Needmore Rd exit, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies joined in behind HHPD, followed by an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) unit.

One of the Hyundai sedans failed to negotiate the State Route 4 exit and crashed into a tree line, and the driver of that vehicle fled on foot, according to police.

With the assistance of the OSHP, MCSO, Dayton Police Department, and a K9 Unit from the Miami Township Police Department, Huber Heights officers attempted to track the driver but were unable to locate them.

The passenger in the crashed Hyundai, an adult male, remained on scene and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail for Grand Theft Auto, according to police.

A short while later, the Kia was located unoccupied in the 2200 block of Needmore by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies. Police said that the Kia was also reported stolen.

The second Hyundai was not located and remains outstanding at this time, according to police.

When Huber Heights officers returned to the area of Mount Hood, they found two other vehicles that had been entered as stolen. Both were unoccupied.

Detectives are working to identify the driver of the crashed Hyundai along with the occupants of the other two stolen vehicles.

The circumstances surrounding the other two stolen vehicles recovered on Mount Hood also remain under investigation.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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