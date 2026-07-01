Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at local hospital

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday.
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Dayton officers responded around 3:19 a.m. to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn that person’s condition and what led to this shooting.
We will continue to follow this story.
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