Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at local hospital

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a person showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound early Wednesday.

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Dayton officers responded around 3:19 a.m. to an area hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

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No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn that person’s condition and what led to this shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

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