Police investigating after shooting victim shows up at local hospital

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a local hospital on Sunday.
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Officers were dispatched just after 8:20 p.m. to Kettering Health Dayton (formerly Grandview), according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
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The dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that the shooting victim admitted that they had been shot.
News Center 7 is working to learn where the shooting happened, and how it started.
We will continue to update this developing story.
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