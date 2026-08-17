Police investigating after shots fired into local residence

URBANA — Police are investigating after shots were fired into a local residence late Sunday night.

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Urbana Police Division officers were dispatched to the 70 block of Hagenbuch Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to a press release from the department.

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The preliminary investigation shows that shots were fired into a residence in the area.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

No one was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

Police believe that the shooting was an isolated event and there is no current threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Urbana Police Division.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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