Police investigating after teen reportedly hit by vehicle in Huber Heights

police car flashing lights in the night
Police investigating after teen reportedly hit by vehicle in Huber Heights FILE PHOTO: Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Huber Heights on Tuesday morning. (Philipp Berezhnoy - stock.adobe.com)
By Ren Sikes, WHIO.com

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Huber Heights on Tuesday morning.

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Around 7:12 a.m., Huber Heights police responded to the area of Fishburg Road and Tomberg Street on reports of a 15-year-old being struck by a vehicle, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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It is unclear at this time if the teen was taken to a local hospital, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if the teen was injured and will update this story.

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