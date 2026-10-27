Police investigating after teen reportedly hit by vehicle in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Huber Heights on Tuesday morning.
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Around 7:12 a.m., Huber Heights police responded to the area of Fishburg Road and Tomberg Street on reports of a 15-year-old being struck by a vehicle, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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It is unclear at this time if the teen was taken to a local hospital, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if the teen was injured and will update this story.
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