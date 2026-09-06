Police investigating armed robbery at area gas station

WILMINGTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Wilmington on Saturday.

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Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, a male entered the Speedway gas station on Locust Street and used a weapon to rob the business before leaving the area, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

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Police described the suspect as an African American male with a ponytail wearing a denim top and denim pants, along with a face covering.

The investigation into the robbery remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 937-382-3833 and ask to speak with Detective Hamilton.

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