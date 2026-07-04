Police investigating car into a pole near White Allen Chevrolet

Nighttime shot of unfurled police tape next to flashing lights from a police car. (halbergman/Getty Images)

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car reportedly hit a pole near White Allen Chevrolet in Dayton.

The call came out just before 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of North Main and Riverdale Streets, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Unknown injuries have been reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if any injuries were reported.

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