Police investigating car into a pole near White Allen Chevrolet

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a car reportedly hit a pole near White Allen Chevrolet in Dayton.
The call came out just before 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of North Main and Riverdale Streets, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Thousands gather for spectacular fireworks show in Xenia
- Lanes on SR-4 in Dayton blocked due to crash involving dump truck
- ‘Buc-ee’s effect’ drives down gas prices in Miami Valley
Unknown injuries have been reported.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if any injuries were reported.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]