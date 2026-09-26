Police investigating crash at busy intersection in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Police are investigating a crash in Vandalia on Saturday afternoon.

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Around 12:10 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of East National Road and North Dixie Drive on reports of a crash, according to the Vandalia Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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The crash involved three vehicles, according to police on scene.

Medics transported at least one person to a local hospital out of precaution.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

Crash East National Rd Vandalia (Nebyat Mamo/Staff)

Crash East National Rd Vandalia (Nebyat Mamo/Staff)

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