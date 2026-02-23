Police investigating crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a reported crash in Butler Township on Monday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Crews were dispatched around 5:19 a.m. to the area of Martindale Road and Kley Road on reports of a crash, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Several local school districts announce delays due to snow, cold weather
- Snow flurries causing slick road conditions for drivers
- 1 woman, 2 juveniles suffer minor injuries after rollover crash at busy Darke Co intersection
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and will update this story when we know more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group