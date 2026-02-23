Police investigating crash in Butler Township

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a reported crash in Butler Township on Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 5:19 a.m. to the area of Martindale Road and Kley Road on reports of a crash, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and will update this story when we know more.

