Police investigating crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — Police are investigating a crash in Englewood on Monday morning.
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Around 5:58 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Salem Ave and Hoke Road on reports of a crash, according to Englewood Police and Fire Investigators.
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No injuries were reported at this time, according to the dispatcher.
No other details were immediately available.
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