Police investigating crash in Englewood

Police lights
Police investigating crash in Englewood FILE PHOTO. (Evgen - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

ENGLEWOOD — Police are investigating a crash in Englewood on Monday morning.

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Around 5:58 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Salem Ave and Hoke Road on reports of a crash, according to Englewood Police and Fire Investigators.

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No injuries were reported at this time, according to the dispatcher.

No other details were immediately available.

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