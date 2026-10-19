Police investigating crash on I-675 NB in Greene County; Left lane reopened

BEAVERCREEK — Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 675 in Beavercreek on Monday morning.
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Around 6:13 a.m., Beavercreek Police responded to reports of a crash on I-675 NB near Fairfield Road, according to a Beavercreek Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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The crash involved one vehicle, according to the dispatcher.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
The left lane on I-675 North was blocked beyond SR-844/N Fairfield Road while crews investigated, but has since reopened.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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