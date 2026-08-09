Police investigating crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are investigating a crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 10:34 a.m. on I-75 NB in the area of Edwin C. Moses Blvd and Carillon Blvd, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

A car reportedly went off the roadway, according to the sergeant.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

The right lane was blocked on I-75 northbound while police investigated but has since reopened.

We will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]