Police investigating crash involving bicycle, vehicle in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Police are investigating a crash between a bicycle and another vehicle in Miamisburg on Saturday.
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Around 3:20 p.m., police and medics were dispatched to the area of East Linden Ave and South 1st Street on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The crash involved a bicycle and another vehicle, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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