Police investigating crash in Moraine

MORAINE — Police are investigating a crash in Moraine on Sunday afternoon.

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Around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4000 block of South Dixie Drive on reports of a crash, according to a Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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Additional details were not immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story.

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