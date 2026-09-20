Police investigating crash in Moraine

MORAINE — Police are investigating a crash in Moraine on Sunday afternoon.
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Around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4000 block of South Dixie Drive on reports of a crash, according to a Moraine Police and Fire Dispatcher.
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Additional details were not immediately available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story.
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