Police investigating crash near National Air Force Museum

FILE PHOTO: First responders were dispatched to a plane crash on Thursday night in Texas.

RIVERSIDE — Authorities are investigating a crash in Riverside on Wednesday evening.

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The crash was reported at Spinning Road and Airway Road after 6 p.m., a Huber Heights Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.

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This intersection is right next to the National Museum of the US Air Force.

Information on any injuries or cause wasn’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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