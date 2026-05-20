Police investigating crash near National Air Force Museum

RIVERSIDE — Authorities are investigating a crash in Riverside on Wednesday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported at Spinning Road and Airway Road after 6 p.m., a Huber Heights Police and Fire dispatcher confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bodycam footage shown in trial of man accused of murdering landscaper
- Local police department introduces new support dog
- Bruno Mars surprises Ohio high school seniors with post-graduation ice cream truck
This intersection is right next to the National Museum of the US Air Force.
Information on any injuries or cause wasn’t immediately available.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]