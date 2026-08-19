Police investigating hit-and-run crash into Dayton home

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash into a Dayton home early Tuesday morning.

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Dayton police officers responded to the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and North Main Street just after 2:30 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Officers determined that unit 1, a Ford Taurus, was traveling eastbound on W Fairview Avenue apparently at an excessive rate of speed.

When the vehicle reached the intersection of Fairview and North Main Street, it lost control and went off the roadway straight ahead and collided with a building in the 2200 block of North Main Street.

Our News Center 7 crew on the scene saw a black sedan being towed away and some damage to the front of the home.

After the crash, the driver of the Ford fled from the vehicle and failed to stop and properly identify themselves as required by law.

Police determined that the registered owner of the vehicle lives in Wapakoneta and checked to see if the vehicle was stolen. They determined it was not a stolen vehicle.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit continue to investigate the hit-and-run.

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