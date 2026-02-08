Police investigating multi-vehicle crash; All lanes of US-35 Eastbound shutdown

RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on US-35 Eastbound in Riverside on Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:37 p.m., crews were dispatched to US-35 eastbound just before the Woodman Road exit on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed that the crash involved at least two vehicles.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

All lanes on US-35 eastbound are blocked while crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

Crash US 35 Riverside

