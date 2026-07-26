Police investigating reported accidental shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported accidental shooting in Dayton on Sunday.

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Just after noon, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of England Ave on reports of an accidental shooting, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Medics were initially requested to respond but were later cancelled, according to the sergeant.

Additional information was not immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story.

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