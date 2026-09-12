Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting on Friday night.

Crews were called to the scene just before midnight to the 1900 block of Riverside Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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Additional information on whether anyone was injured was not readily available.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and the extent of their injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

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