Police investigating reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton Monday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
Dayton police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Fairbanks Avenue at approximately 8:11 p.m.
The supervisor said authorities also responded to the 5400 block of Hoover Avenue for the same call.
He added that a victim was located, but the call notes do not indicate that anyone was transported to the hospital.
It is unclear where the gunfire took place at this time.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
