1 dead after officer-involved shooting in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Dayton on Tuesday night, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal said.

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The shooting was reported in the area of N St. Clair Street and E Third Street around 9:25 p.m.

Afzal said two officers stopped a person in the area of N St. Clair St and E Second St.

The suspect took off on foot and officers chased them.

They caught up to the suspect at N St. Clair Street and E Third Street.

Afzal said a “struggle” happened, and one officer discharged their firearm.

Officers rendered aid to the suspect until they were transported to the hospital.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the Miami Valley Hospital.

On scene, officers located a handgun that didn’t belong to the department.

News Center 7 crews on scene said at least a dozen police cruisers are blocking the area.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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