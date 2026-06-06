Police investigating reported stabbing after victim walks into local hospital

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing after a victim walked into a local hospital early Saturday morning.
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Just before 2 a.m., a person walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a stab wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the person’s condition were not immediately available.
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The stabbing reportedly occurred in the 930 block of N Keowee Street.
Additional details have not been released at this time.
The stabbing remains under investigation.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.
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