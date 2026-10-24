Police investigating reported stabbing in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning.

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Just after 3 a.m., Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Prescott Avenue on reports of a stabbing, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the stabbing and if anyone is hurt.

We will update this story.

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