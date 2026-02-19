1 in custody after investigation of threat in Darke County

UNION CITY, Darke County — One person is in custody after a threat investigation in a Darke County community on Thursday.

The Union City Police Department shared on social media that they were investigating “a reported threat involving a firearm.”

The investigation took place in the 200 block of E. Caroline Street.

A photo shared by the department showed an armored vehicle on the scene.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, but the area was deemed safe around 12:15 p.m.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

