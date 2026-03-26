Police investigating reports of gunfire near Dayton Rec Center

DAYTON — Police are investigating reports of gunfire near the Greater Dayton Recreation Center Thursday night.
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Dayton police received reports of shots fired in the 2000 block of West Third Street just after 7 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
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It’s unclear if anyone was injured.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.
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