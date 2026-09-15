Police investigating shooting in Dayton neighborhood

FILE PHOTO: A TikTok creator was killed in a crash in Alabama.

DAYTON — Dayton Police officers are investigating a shooting in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Victor Avenue around 6:38 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

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Additional information wasn’t readily available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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