UPDATE: Man taken to hospital after being shot multiple times

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 10 p.m.:

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Tuesday night.

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Around 8:17 p.m., Dayton police responded to a shooting at Reist Avenue and Banker Street.

Crews arrived on scene to find a man shot multiple times in a vehicle, according to Sgt. Phillip Watts.

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He was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are on scene collecting evidence and working to identify any possible witnesses.

We are working to learn the condition of the man hurt and if anyone has been taken into custody.

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