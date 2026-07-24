Police investigating shooting near local market

DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting near a local market on Friday.

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Just before 4 p.m., a man walked into Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.

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Police found a scene in the 600 block of Dearborn Avenue, near Dearborn Market.

We are working to learn the condition of the man shot and what led to the shots being fired.

We will continue to follow this story.

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