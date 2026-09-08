1 person hospitalized after shooting at Sheikh’s

TROTWOOD — Update @ 4 a.m.

One person was injured after a shooting at Sheikh’s Restaurant and Lounge on Tuesday morning.

A sergeant on the scene spoke to our News Center 7 crew and said that they were called out for a shots-fired call.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, a suspect has not been identified.

Initial Story:

Police are investigating a reported shooting in Trotwood on Tuesday morning.

The call came out to the 4100 block of Salem Avenue around 2:30 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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News Center 7 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

TRENDING STORIES:

The shooting happened near Sheikh’s Restaurant & Grill.

News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what led up to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

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