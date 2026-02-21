Police investigating shooting near Smales Pretzel Bakery

DAYTON — Dayton Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning near Smales Pretzel Bakery.
Crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Xenia Avenue for a shooting just after 12 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
No additional information was available at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
