Police investigating shooting that injured 1, damaged building in Riverside

A man was injured after a shooting in Riverside on Sunday night. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Harshman Road.

RIVERSIDE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person and damaged a building in Riverside over the weekend.

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Riverside Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2180 block of Harshman Road around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, police located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh.

Medics transported the man to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. He was later released from the hospital.

Officers also determined that bullets entered an apartment and damaged the front door of the building.

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing a silver or white SUV leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

Police have not determined whether the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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