Police investigating shots fired call in Vandalia; 1 person injured

VANDALIA — Police are investigating a shots-fired call in Vandalia on Monday.

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Around 2:25 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Vandalia Division of Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Timberlake Drive following a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, according to a press release.

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Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings outside an apartment building and received information that one of the people believed to be involved was inside one of the apartments.

Officers then located an adult male inside the apartment who had sustained a minor injury to his leg.

The male refused medical treatment, according to the press release.

The Vandalia Division of Police is investigating this incident in order to identify suspects and possible witnesses.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to contact Vandalia Police Detective Holly Estepp at 937-415-2276.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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