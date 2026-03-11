Police issue tax scam warning ahead of filing deadline

BEAVERCREEK — Several law enforcement agencies are warning residents about tax scams ahead of the filing deadline.

The Beavercreek Police Department posted a warning on social media.

It reminded people that if someone calls demanding immediate payment, threatening arrest, or asking for a gift card, it is a scam.

They emphasized that the IRS does not operate this way.

There are three warning signs of a tax scam:

Claiming to be law enforcement or the FBI and threatening to arrest you if you don’t play.

Asking you to pay with gift cards or prepaid debit cards.

Demanding payment “right now or else” without letting you question and appeal the amount you owe.

Visit the IRS’ website to verify directly.

