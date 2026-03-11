Police issue tax scam warning ahead of filing deadline

Tax Scam is shown using a text. Internal Revenue Service IRS
FILE PHOTO: (Andrii - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Several law enforcement agencies are warning residents about tax scams ahead of the filing deadline.

The Beavercreek Police Department posted a warning on social media.

It reminded people that if someone calls demanding immediate payment, threatening arrest, or asking for a gift card, it is a scam.

They emphasized that the IRS does not operate this way.

There are three warning signs of a tax scam:

  • Claiming to be law enforcement or the FBI and threatening to arrest you if you don’t play.
  • Asking you to pay with gift cards or prepaid debit cards.
  • Demanding payment “right now or else” without letting you question and appeal the amount you owe.

Visit the IRS’ website to verify directly.

