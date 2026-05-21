Police issue warning after continued increase of Bitcoin scams in Greene Co.

FAIRBORN — A local police department is warning citizens about the continued increase in Bitcoin scams.

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The Fairborn Police Department said in a social media post that scams involve Bitcoin and cryptocurrency machines, also known as Bitcoin ATMS.

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Scammers may contact their victims by phone, text, email, or social media, and pretend to be from the government, tech support, or investment companies.

They often pressure people to deposit cash into a bitcoin machine to pay fines, fees, or taxes to resolve a warrant or legal issue. Once the money is sent, it is gone and untraceable, according to the social media post.

Fairborn Police reminded people of how they can protect themselves:

Do not share personal or financial information

Hang up immediately if you feel pressured or threatened

Do not deposit money into a Bitcoin machine for someone you do not personally know

Contact your local police agency if you believe that you’ve been a scam victim.

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