Police locate 2 missing girls, arrest 3 people involved

PIQUA — Police officers located two local girls who had been missing for over a month and arrested three people involved.

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The Piqua Police Department announced on Friday that officers located sisters Lillian Donnelly, 16, and Emily Donnelly, 15.

The girls were last seen on August 26, 2026, leaving their residence in Piqua.

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Detectives followed numerous leads on the juvenile’s whereabouts.

Police said that information obtained from arrests led to them locating the girls on October 8 at a residence in Waynesfield. Both are safe and unharmed.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating the girls.

Police arrested Robert Donnelly, 35, and Lynzy Cline, 27, both of Piqua, on the following counts:

Two counts of interference with child custody, a first-degree misdemeanor

Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a first-degree misdemeanor

Two counts of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor

Donnelly is being held at Miami County Jail, according to police.

Police also arrested a 14-year-old girl on two counts of obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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