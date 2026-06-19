Police looking for 2 suspects accused of breaking into dance studio, stealing several items

SPRINGFIELD — Can you ID these two theft suspects?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Springfield Police Division said in a social media post that two people allegedly broke into the Ohio Performing Arts Institute (OPAI) on June 10 and stole several items.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department posted surveillance camera pictures on its Facebook page.

Contact Detective Massie at (937) 324-7685 if you recognize these two people or have any information related to this incident.

Springfield Police said that tips may be submitted anonymously.

OPAI Theft ID Springfield Photo contributed by Springfield Police Division (Springfield Police Division)

OPAI Theft ID Springfield Photo contributed by Springfield Police Division (Springfield Police Division)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]