Police looking for 3 people allegedly connected to theft of over $1,000 in DVDs

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are currently looking for three people in connection with a recent theft at a Walmart.
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On Thursday, police said more than $1,000 worth of DVDs were stolen from the store.
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The individuals are believed to have left in a silver Dodge Durango.
Anyone who recognizes any of them or who has information on the theft is asked to call dispatch at (937) 746-2882.
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