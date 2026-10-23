Police looking for 3 people allegedly connected to theft of over $1,000 in DVDs

Franklin Police are looking for three people linked to a recent theft of more than $1,000 worth of DVDs at a Walmart.

Police looking for 3 people allegedly connected to theft of over $1,000 in DVDs

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police are currently looking for three people in connection with a recent theft at a Walmart.

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On Thursday, police said more than $1,000 worth of DVDs were stolen from the store.

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The individuals are believed to have left in a silver Dodge Durango.

Anyone who recognizes any of them or who has information on the theft is asked to call dispatch at (937) 746-2882.

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