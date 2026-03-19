Police looking to ID 3 people of interest in Fairborn theft investigation

FAIRBORN — Can you ID these three men?
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The Fairborn Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for three people of interest in a theft investigation.
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The department did not provide information on which incident they were allegedly involved in.
The department posted a poster with all three men on their Facebook page.
Contact Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3000 if you know who or where they are.
Their tip-line is also available at (937) 754-3018.
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