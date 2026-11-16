Police look to ID suspects accused of stealing car, using stolen credit card

Police looking to ID suspects in car theft, stolen credit card case

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police are looking to identify two people they say were involved in a vehicle theft earlier this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The theft happened on Nov. 1, according to the City of Beavercreek Police Department.

TRENDING STORIES:

After stealing a blue vehicle, the suspects allegedly tried to make unauthorized purchases using the victim’s credit card that had been left inside the vehicle.

Suspects accused of stealing car, using stolen credit card in Beavercreek (City of Beavercreek Police Department)

“They also used the stolen vehicle to stop and check other unoccupied vehicles for potential theft opportunities,” police wrote on social media.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows anything about the theft is asked to contact Detective Schuler at (937) 426-1225 ext. 239 or schulerj@beavercreekohio.gov.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

Suspects accused of stealing car, using stolen credit card in Beavercreek (City of Beavercreek Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group