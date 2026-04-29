Police looking for Kroger theft suspect

KETTERING — Police are looking for someone they said stole from a local Kroger.

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The theft happened at the store on Dorothy Lane on April 23.

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The Kettering Police Department posted photos of the suspect on social media.

They are asking anyone who may recognize the person to call 937-296-2555.

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