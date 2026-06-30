Police looking for man accused of stealing purse at Family Dollar

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft at a Family Dollar.

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Police said the theft happened at the Family Dollar on Martin Street.

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The suspect is accused of stealing a purse containing multiple credit cards, identification, and cash.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft is asked to contact Officer Carter Ward at (937) 548-1103.

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